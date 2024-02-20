House help falls to her death from 10-storey building

A 40-year-old woman died after falling from the roof of a building in the capital's Malibagh area yesterday morning.

Deceased Anwara Begum was a resident of Brahmanbaria and had been working at the home of Md Tariqul Islam, assistant commissioner of Detective Branche of police Mirpur Zone.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shahjahanpur Police Station Sujit Kumar Saha said while walking on the roof of the 10-storey building in Malibagh Railgate area, she fell around 11:30am and was seriously injured.

On information, police rushed to the spot and took her to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared her dead.

The body was kept in the hospital morgue for an autopsy, added the OC.