A homecoming that ended in heartbreak

7 of a family killed as microbus plunges into Lakshmipur canal

It was meant to be a perfect day of a long-awaited reunion, a joyful ride home, a chance to make up for three lost years.

Abdul Bahar, 25, had just returned from Oman, and was heading from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport back to their home in Lakshmipur Sadar's Choupalli village with 10 of his family members who had gone to receive him.

But everything he waited for was lost in a single, unforgettable moment as the microbus carrying them plunged into a roadside canal in Noakhali's Begumganj upazila early yesterday, killing seven of them except Bahar and three others.

Among the dead were Bahar's wife Kabita, 24; their two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Samia Sultana Bhabna; his mother Murshida Begum, 50; grandmother Foyzunnesa, 80; sister-in-law Laboni Begum, 30; and nieces Lamia, 9, and Bibi Fatema, 10.

All seven bodies were laid out in a row in the family yard in the village in the afternoon. A hush of sorrow hung in the air as hundreds gathered to grieve and console the survivors.

Bahar, his father Abdur Rahim, 60; father-in-law Iskandar Mirza, 62; and sister-in-law Sweety Begum, 27, survived the accident.

For nearly three years, Bahar stayed connected to them through video calls after leaving in the hope of bringing financial stability to his family. "I saw my child's face for the first time after two years and seven months. I had so many dreams -- to celebrate, to travel with her. But now she is gone," he said with an unstoppable stream of tears.

"May the Almighty not inflict such pain on any family," he whispered.

Bahar left for Oman just a month after marrying Kabita. "Now I don't know how to live without them."

Recounting the accident, he said they had started from Dhaka airport around 12:30am. "When we reached Feni, we sensed the driver was drowsy. We requested him to take a break, but he ignored us. He even drove the vehicle into a pothole at Chowmuhani. We warned him again, but he kept driving."

Eventually, the driver lost control of the wheel and the microbus crashed into the canal in the Chandraganj Purba Bazar area at around 5:45am.

Bahar's father Abdur Rahim said the doors were locked when the vehicle sank. "We asked the driver to open the locks, but he didn't. Instead, he fled through a window.... The four of us managed to escape by breaking a window, but the others seated at the back couldn't get out. We lost them forever."

Mobarak Hossain, officer-in-charge of Chandraganj Highway Police Station, said police and firefighters recovered the bodies and handed them over to the family.

"We suspect the driver fell asleep at the wheel," he said, adding that the driver went into hiding after the crash. "If a family member files a case, we will take legal action."

Officials of the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority from Lakshmipur and Noakhali visited both the crash site and the family home.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Noakhali BRTA's Inspector Mahbub Rabbani said the government would provide the family with Tk 5 lakh for each of seven victims as financial assistance.