Hit by trains, 2 die in Gazipur

Two people died after being hit by trains in separate incidents in Kaliakoir upazila of Gazipur last morning.

One of the deceased, Rabbani, 30, of Mukutpara village in Dumur upazila of Nilphamari district, was a worker at a local factory.

The other victim, a young man, could not be identified immediately.

Eyewitnesses said Rabbani was walking across the Dhaka-Tangail railway tracks at Mouchak Ratanpur Rail Crossing. He had headphones on and did not notice the incoming train that hit him from behind around noon.

"Rabbani died on the spot, Informed, police reached the spot and recovered his body," Sub-Inspector Shahidul Islam of Junction Railway Police in Joydevpur told The Daily Star.

Earlier in the day, the body of a young man was recovered from the railway tracks in the Kholapara Purbapara area under Konabari Police Station around 8:00am, SI Shahidul Islam added.

Locals said that they found the body of an unidentified man near the culvert of the railway line at pillar no-3656 and informed police.

As the body was found on the railway line, the railway authorities have been informed to take necessary measures, said the SI.