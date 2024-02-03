Hit by train, father, son die

Three people, including a man and his son, were killed when a train ran them over in Tangail's Kalihati upazila yesterday.

The incident took place on the Dhaka-Tangail-Bangabandhu Bridge railway tracks in the upazila's Analiabari area around 8:45pm.

The deceased were identified as Sharif, 40, of Rajshahi city's Belpukur; Ratan, 32, of Natore's Baraigram upazila; and his child Sunny, 6.

Quoting witnesses, Mohammad Toyob, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Bangabandhu Bridge East Police Station, said a Dhaka-bound bus broke down and stopped near the Bangabandhu Bridge East link road in Analiabari area around 8:30pm.

The incident happened when some passengers of the bus were roaming around the rail tracks while the vehicle was being repaired.

At one point, the Chilahati Express train from Dhaka ran three people over and left them dead on the spot, said the ASI.

Being informed, a police team from Bangabandhu Bridge East Police Station went to the spot immediately.

The railway police were informed about the accident, the ASI added.