Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Sat Mar 2, 2024 01:58 PM
Last update on: Sat Mar 2, 2024 02:12 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

Hit by train, 2 die in Gazipur

Star Digital Report
Sat Mar 2, 2024 01:58 PM Last update on: Sat Mar 2, 2024 02:12 PM
train accident in dhaka
Star Online Graphics

Two persons were killed after being hit by trains in separate incidents in Kaliakoir upazila of Gazipur this morning.

Rabbani, 30, was hit by a train and died on the spot on Dhaka-Tangail railway line at Mouchak Ratanpur Rail Crossing around 12:00pm, Sub-Inspector of Shahidul Islam of Junction Railway Police in Joydevpur told The Daily Star.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The deceased, Rabbani, 30, of Mukutpara village in Dumur upazila of Nilphamari district was a worker at a local factory.

Eyewitnesses and locals said that Rabbani was walking on the road adjacent to Ratanpur railway gate with headphones on when a train hit him from behind.

After receiving the information, police reached to the spot and recovered the body.

Meanwhile, the body of a young man was recovered from the railway line in Kholapara Purbapara area under Konabari Police Station around 8:00am today, SI Shahidul Islam said.

Locals said that they found the dismembered body of an unidentified man near the culvert of the railway line at pillar no-3656, he said.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

‘এত মানুষের মৃত্যুর জন্য অব্যবস্থাপনাই দায়ী’

রাজধানীর বেইলি রোডের গ্রিন কোজি কটেজে অগ্নিকাণ্ডে প্রাণ হারানো কুমিল্লার পাঁচ জনের দাফন সম্পন্ন হয়েছে। গতকাল শুক্রবার তাদের দাফন করা হয়। 

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অর্থনীতি

উন্নয়নশীল দেশ হওয়ার পরও ৩ বছর শুল্ক সুবিধা পাবে বাংলাদেশ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification