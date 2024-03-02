Hit by train, 2 die in Gazipur

Two persons were killed after being hit by trains in separate incidents in Kaliakoir upazila of Gazipur this morning.

Rabbani, 30, was hit by a train and died on the spot on Dhaka-Tangail railway line at Mouchak Ratanpur Rail Crossing around 12:00pm, Sub-Inspector of Shahidul Islam of Junction Railway Police in Joydevpur told The Daily Star.

The deceased, Rabbani, 30, of Mukutpara village in Dumur upazila of Nilphamari district was a worker at a local factory.

Eyewitnesses and locals said that Rabbani was walking on the road adjacent to Ratanpur railway gate with headphones on when a train hit him from behind.

After receiving the information, police reached to the spot and recovered the body.

Meanwhile, the body of a young man was recovered from the railway line in Kholapara Purbapara area under Konabari Police Station around 8:00am today, SI Shahidul Islam said.

Locals said that they found the dismembered body of an unidentified man near the culvert of the railway line at pillar no-3656, he said.