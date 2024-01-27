Hit by police vehicle, man dies in Jatrabari

One person was killed and another injured after being hit by a police vehicle in the capital's Jatrabari area on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Roman, 30, an employee of a packaging factory. His co-worker Mariyam, 25, suffered leg injuries and was treated at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

The accident took place around 10:30pm in Bhanga Press area when they were crossing the road, said Jatrabari Police Station Sub-inspector Mizanur Rahman.

The vehicle that hit them belongs to the police's Public Order Management division and it is used for carrying police personnel, the SI said.

Roman's father Selim Mistri said he was informed last night over mobile phone that his son was injured in a road accident. Later, he went to DMCH and found him in critical condition.

Roman died while undergoing treatment around 2:00am.

Quoting witnesses, Selim said a police truck hit Roman and his colleague as they were returning home after work.

Further information regarding the incident could not be known immediately.