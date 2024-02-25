Hit by GCC truck, RMG worker dies

Accidents & Fires
Our Correspondent, Gazipur
Sun Feb 25, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Feb 25, 2024 01:18 AM

Photo: Collected

A female garment worker died after being hit by a garbage truck of Gazipur City Corporation yesterday.

Protesting their fellow's death, RMG workers blocked Dhaka-Mymensingh highway for around an hour.

Munira, a worker of Liz Apparels, died on the spot after a GCC garbage truck ran her over in Gazipur city's Kunia Barabari area around 8:30am, said workers and police.

Hearing the news, locals and RMG workers blocked the highway around 10:45am and vandalised several vehicles alongside setting fire to the garbage truck, said Rezaul Karim, inspector of Gazipur Industry Police.

Police went to the spot and brought the situation under control around 11:45am to resume vehicular movement, said Mosharraf Hossain, senior assistant superintendent of police of Gazipur Industrial Police-2.

Fearing vandalism, most garment factories in the area were kept shut in the morning, said Ziaul Kabir Khokon, district president of Garment Workers Trade Union. After the situation returned to normal around noon, the factories reopened and workers returned to work, he added.

Meanwhile, people suffered due to the hour-long agitation and road-block enforced by RMG workers.

Amid a halt in vehicular movement, many were seen waiting anxiously on roadside for transports or other means to reach their destinations.

