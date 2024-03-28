Hit by bus, traffic cop dies while on duty

An on-duty traffic police constable was killed and his colleague injured after a speeding bus hit them on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway in Narayanganj's Araihazar upazila yesterday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Gafur and the injured Abdul Mannan, both constables of the Narayanganj district traffic police.

The incident occurred in the Chhanpara area around 12:30pm when the two constables were performing duties on the highway, said Ahsan Ullah, officer-in-charge of Araihazar Police Station.

They were rushed to a private hospital in Rupganj upazila where Gafur was pronounced dead on arrival. The injured Mannan was given treatment and is out of danger, the OC added.

Police seized the bus of Shohag Paribahan but its driver and staff managed to flee the scene.

Legal action would be taken in this connection, said the police official.