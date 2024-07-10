Hit by bus, man dies in Dhaka's Agargaon

A man died after being run over by a bus in Dhaka's Agargaon area tonight.

The deceased, identified as 25-year-old Morsalin Ali Mir, used to work at a company in Gazipur's Tongi.

The accident occurred around 8:00pm as he was going to Shyamoli bus stand area from Agargaon as a pillion on a motorcycle, said pedestrian Emon Mia.

On their way, the motorcycle skidded off the road after being hit by a rickshaw. Morsalin fell on the road and got run over by a bus of Alif Paribahan.

Critically injured, he was initially taken to the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedic Rehabilitation (NITOR). As his condition worsened, he was shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead around 9:30pm, said Emon, who took him to hospital.

The motorcycle driver fled away.

Morsalin's father Aftab Ali Mir said his son lived with his wife in Tongi and used to visit Dhaka from Tongi for various works.

Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of the DMCH police camp, said the body has been kept in the morgue for an autopsy.