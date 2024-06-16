Hit by bus, biker dies in Dhaka

4 more killed in two districts

The photo was taken in Cumilla’s Suagazi after the accident yesterday morning. Photo: Collected

A motorcyclist was killed after being run over by a passenger bus in Dhaka's Banani area yesterday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Akkas Ali, 55, from Bogura.

A bus of Binimoy Paribahan hit the motorbike of Akkas when he was taking a U-turn from Banani's Road No-27 on his way to Uttara, said Kazi Shahan Haque, officer-in-charge of Banani Police Station.

Akkas went under the wheels of the bus and was dragged for a while, said police, adding that he died on the spot.

"We have seized the bus and detained its driver. Legal action will be taken soon," the OC added.

Meanwhile, four people were killed and seven others injured in two separate accidents in Mymensingh and Cumilla yesterday.

In Mymensingh, two people were killed and five injured after a Dhaka-bound truck collided head-on with a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Bhaluka upazila around 5:00am, said Bhoraduba Highway Police Station OC Md Shafiqul Islam.

Abdul Halim Mondol, 40, from Dhanikhola in Trishal upazila, the driver of the three-wheeler, died on the spot. The other deceased, a man aged around 45, could not be identified immediately.

In Cumilla, two people were killed and two injured after a litchi-laden truck rear ended a parked covered-van on Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Suagazi upazila around 8:15am, said Mainamati Highway Police Station OC Ikbal Bahar Mazumder.

Their identities could not be known immediately. The injured -- the driver and helper of the covered-van -- were undergoing treatment at Cumilla Medical College Hospital.