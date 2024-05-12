Accidents & Fires
Our Correspondent, Thakurgaon
Sun May 12, 2024 08:44 PM
Last update on: Sun May 12, 2024 08:53 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

Hit by bike, girl dies on her way to school

Our Correspondent, Thakurgaon
Sun May 12, 2024 08:44 PM Last update on: Sun May 12, 2024 08:53 PM

A schoolgirl was killed as a motorbike hit her bicycle on Atwary-Panchagarh road at Jugikata village in Atwary upazila, Panchagarh today.

The victim -- Tithi Rani, 12, daughter of Paresh Chandra Barman from Jugikata -- was a fifth-grader at a primary school in Goalpara, said police.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Tithi was going to school on a bicycle. She fell onto a road after being hit by the bike and then a three-wheeler ran her over, said Atway Police Station Officer-in-Charge Musa Mia.

She died on the way to Panchagarh Sadar Hospital, added the OC.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

উপকূলের কাছে এমভি আবদুল্লাহ, কুতুবদিয়া পৌঁছাবে সোমবার

জাহাজটি যে গতিতে চলছে তাতে আগামীকাল সন্ধ্যা বা রাতের মধ্যে কুতুবদিয়ায় পৌঁছাতে পারে বলে ধারণা করছেন তিনি।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

নারায়ণগঞ্জে নারী কাউন্সিলরকে মারধর, পুরুষ কাউন্সিলর বরখাস্ত

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification