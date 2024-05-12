Hit by bike, girl dies on her way to school

A schoolgirl was killed as a motorbike hit her bicycle on Atwary-Panchagarh road at Jugikata village in Atwary upazila, Panchagarh today.

The victim -- Tithi Rani, 12, daughter of Paresh Chandra Barman from Jugikata -- was a fifth-grader at a primary school in Goalpara, said police.

Tithi was going to school on a bicycle. She fell onto a road after being hit by the bike and then a three-wheeler ran her over, said Atway Police Station Officer-in-Charge Musa Mia.

She died on the way to Panchagarh Sadar Hospital, added the OC.