Hit by auto-rickshaw, 3-year-old dies

A child was killed after a battery-run auto-rickshaw hit him on a road in Jhikargacha Upazila of Jashore this afternoon.

Mahim Hossain, 3, son of Alamin Hossain, was playing on the street in front of his house in Mirzapur village when the auto-rickshaw hit him, reports our Benapole correspondent quoting eye-witnesses.

Mahim was critically injured and taken to Jhikargacha Upazila Health Complex by locals, said BM Kamal Hossain Bhuiyan, officer-in-charge of Jhikargacha Police Station.

Mahim was referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. He died on the way to Dhaka, the OC added.

The driver was identified as Bipul Hossain, 30. Police are trying to arrest him, he added.