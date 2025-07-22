Accidents & Fires
Star Online Report
Tue Jul 22, 2025 08:35 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 22, 2025 08:48 PM

Hijra community steps up to donate blood

Air Force personnel scour the site the day after the fatal fighter jet crash at Milestone School and College in Uttara's Diabari in Dhaka on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. Photo: Prabir Das/Star

Members of the hijra community in Dhaka came forward to donate blood at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery today for those injured in the fighter jet crash at Milestone School and College that left at least 31, mostly children, dead and 165 injured.

Chandni Akter, one of those from the community who was donating blood, said, "We were devastated after witnessing the incident yesterday. We do not have children of our own, but we deeply feel the pain of losing a child. That's why we are here to donate blood for those little ones."

Mehrin, another donor, said, "Even if the society hates us, there's no barrier when it comes to donating blood. We are ready to give as many bags of blood as needed."

Sonia, who came from Dholaipar, said, "We've come to help our injured brothers and sisters. We'll do whatever is necessary... We won't hold back."

