A hero’s death

Student jumps in front of train to save mother, child

A college student and a woman died after being hit by a moving train in Gaibandha district headquarters yesterday morning.

The deceased were identified as Rajia Begum, wife of Anowar Hossain of Majhipara area under Gaibandha municipality, and Jubayer, a student at a local college.

Witnesses said the woman tried to commit suicide by diving before an oncoming train with her one-year-old son.

At that time, the college student instinctively jumped on the tracks to try and save her and the child.

Local municipality councillor Abdus Samad Rokan said the woman, along with her infant son, was standing on the rail tracks in the Adhorsha College Gate area around 9:30am to commit suicide out of spite over a domestic dispute.

Noticing a local train from Gaibandha Railway Station heading towards the woman and her baby, Jubayer rushed to the spot and was trying to save the mother and her son.

Though the baby could be saved, the speeding train hit the woman and the college student, leaving them critically injured.

Later, locals took them to Gaibandha General Hospital, where physicians declared them dead upon arrival.