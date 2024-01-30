Her first day at school turned last day on earth

Just four days ago, five-year-old Adiba got her new uniform to start her pre-primary school in Shariatpur's Gosairhat upazila.

With a heartful of excitement, she set out with her mother to attend her very first class yesterday morning.

While mother and daughter, hand in hand, merrily walked towards her school, tragedy struck.

As they were crossing the road in front of Fatematuz Zahra Mohila Madrasa in Nagerpara Union around 10:00am, a battery-run auto-rickshaw hit the child, killing her on the spot.

Puspen Debnath, officer-in-charge of Gosairhat Police Station, said, "She was crossing the road with her mother when a speeding auto-rickshaw hit Adiba. She fell onto the road and died on the spot."

He added that they have seized the vehicle but the driver fled immediately after the incident.

Adiba, who lived with her family in Ranisar village in the upazila, was the youngest of four siblings.

Speaking to The Daily Star, her elder brother Imran Hossain, 15, said Adiba had received her uniform on Friday and was admitted to Nagerpara Government Primary School on Sunday.

"We loved her very much. She would never sleep at night until I would put her to sleep myself. Who will I do that for now?"

His voice cracked as he spoke of his beloved sister.

He added, "She was so excited about her first class. Before she left, she took Tk 10 from me so that she could buy a lollipop. She even told me to take her to school sometimes. But I will never get that opportunity now.

"How are we to live without our little Adiba?"