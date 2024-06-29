Helper dies as truck crashes into roadside tree in Sirajganj

A truck helper was killed when the vehicle hit a roadside tree on the Hatikumrul-Bonpara highway in Sirajganj's Ullapara upazila this morning.

The deceased is Md Morsalin Islam, 20, of Chapainawabganj district, reports our local correspondent, quoting Md Abdul Wadud, officer-in-charge of Hatikumrul Highway Police Station.

Quoting locals, the OC said the accident occurred around 6:00am when a Rajshahi-bound truck crashed into a roadside tree after its driver lost control of the vehicle. The helper died on the spot.

Police recovered the body and seized the truck but the driver managed to flee, he added.