Accidents & Fires
UNB, Dhaka
Sat Dec 23, 2023 09:07 PM
Last update on: Sat Dec 23, 2023 09:14 PM

Accidents & Fires

Helper dies as bus runs him over in Sayedabad

UNB, Dhaka
Sat Dec 23, 2023 09:07 PM

A helper of Hanif Super Service bus died after another bus ran him over at Sayedabad Bus Terminal in Dhaka this afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Md Shanto, 25, of Baulpara village of Narsingdi Sadar upazila.

Police, quoting witnesses, said the incident happened when a Saint Martin Paribahan bun ran Shanto over while he was standing beside his bus around 1:30pm.

He was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 2:50pm. He died of injuries at the hospital around 3:30pm, said DMCH Police Outpost in-charge Inspector Bachchu Mia.

The body has been kept in the DMCH morgue for autopsy, he said.

