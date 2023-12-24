Helper dies as bus runs him over

A helper of Hanif Super Service bus died after another bus ran him over at Sayedabad Bus Terminal in Dhaka yesterday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Md Shanto, 25, of Baulpara village of Narsingdi Sadar upazila.

Police, quoting witnesses, said the incident happened when a Saint Martin Paribahan bun ran Shanto over while he was standing beside his bus around 1:30pm.

He was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where he died, said DMCH Police Outpost in-charge Inspector Bachchu Mia.