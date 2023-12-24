Accidents & Fires
UNB, Dhaka
Sun Dec 24, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Dec 24, 2023 01:49 AM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

Helper dies as bus runs him over

UNB, Dhaka
Sun Dec 24, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun Dec 24, 2023 01:49 AM
Traffic police died in road accident at Uttara

A helper of Hanif Super Service bus died after another bus ran him over at Sayedabad Bus Terminal in Dhaka yesterday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Md Shanto, 25, of Baulpara village of Narsingdi Sadar upazila.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Police, quoting witnesses, said the incident happened when a Saint Martin Paribahan bun ran Shanto over while he was standing beside his bus around 1:30pm.

He was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where he died, said DMCH Police Outpost in-charge Inspector Bachchu Mia.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
বিএনপির অবরোধ
|রাজনীতি

বিএনপির সকাল-সন্ধ্যা অবরোধ আজ

গত ২৮ অক্টোবরের পর থেকে এই অবরোধ দলটির দ্বাদশ দফা অবরোধ কর্মসূচি ও ২০ ডিসেম্বর সরকারের বিরুদ্ধে অসহযোগ আন্দোলন ঘোষণার পর প্রথম দফা।

৩২ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

ভারত বাংলাদেশের গণতন্ত্রে বিশ্বাস করে না: রিজভী

৮ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification