Health complex: Under-construction roof collapses

The under-construction roof of the balcony of Rangabali Upazila Health Complex in Patuakhali collapsed on Thursday evening.

No one was hurt, said officials concerned.

"The roof's casting work began on Thursday morning, but it suddenly collapsed around 7:00pm due to negligence of workers," said Rahat Hossain, supervisor of Prime Constructions, which is implementing the work under the government's Health Engineering Department (HED).

"After our monitoring team left in the evening, the workers continued the work in their absence, violating rules," said Md Altaf Hossain, executive engineer of HED in Patuakhali.

The construction firm will be issued a letter seeking explanation, he added.

A probe body formed in this regard was asked to submit report within 3 working days, said Rangabali UNO Mizanur Rahman.