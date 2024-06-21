Hanif Flyover: Hit by auto-rickshaw, Indian national dies

An Indian national, who was visiting relatives in Dhaka, died after a CNG-run auto-rickshaw hit him on the Mayor Hanif flyover in Tikatuli area this afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Dwijendra Lal Chowdhury, 60, a resident of Nadia district in West Bengal, said his nephew Pradip Roy Chowdhury.

Pradip said Dwijendra left his ancestral Chandpur residence many years ago and settled in the neighbouring country.

He said the man arrived in Bangladesh a month ago to visit relatives here and was supposed to return to India tomorrow.

Dwijendra got down from a bus on the flyover and was crossing the road around 2:30pm when an auto-rickshaw hit him, leaving him critically injured, Kawshik Roy, a passerby, said.

He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead, said Kawshik who took him to the DMCH.

Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of the DMCH Police Outpost, said the body was kept at the hospital morgue for autopsy.