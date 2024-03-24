Gulshan Fire doused

A fire that broke out at the AWR Tower near Gulshan-1 circle in Dhaka yesterday afternoon has been doused.

The fire originated on the eighth floor of the 17-storey building around 4:20pm, Rafi Al Faruk, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence, told The Daily Star.

According to witnesses, the fire was extinguished around 4:50pm.

Rafi Al Faruk said three fire engines reached the spot around 4:35pm. But locals doused the fire before that, he added.

The fire might have originated from the outdoor unit of an air conditioner, the official added.

At least 27,624 fires killed 102 people and injured 281 last year, compared to the previous year, according to data from the Fire Service and Civil Defence.