Global support pours in as Dhaka seeks medical aid

Dhaka is seeking medical experts and equipment to treat burn victims of Monday's military aircraft crash in Uttara, as several countries have offered to extend their support.

"We are preferring experts, nurses, and related equipment for burn treatment, not money, as one of the countries offered," a foreign ministry official told The Daily Star.

"A medical team from Singapore is on the way to Dhaka, while the governments of China, Japan, and India have offered to assist in the treatment of burn patients," he also said.

The crash, which occurred at Milestone School and College in Uttara, has left at least 32 people dead, most of them children, and injured 165 others.

As of yesterday, 68 patients remained hospitalised, according to the health ministry.

During a press briefing at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery yesterday, Prof Sayedur Rahman, special assistant to chief adviser for health ministry, said a team from Singapore General Hospital, which includes a senior consultant, was en route to Dhaka.

The team would evaluate current treatment protocols for the burn patients, he said.

Health Adviser Nurjahan Begum said the Singapore team will assess the patients' conditions and determine if anyone needs to be sent abroad for further treatment.

Chong Si Jack, a senior consultant who's part of the medical team from Singapore General Hospital, had already arrived last night, while the rest of the members of the team are set to arrive today, said a health ministry official.

Meanwhile, India said it will send a team of burn-specialist doctors and nurses with necessary medical support.

They are scheduled to visit Dhaka soon to treat the victims of the jet crash in Uttara, said a statement of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs yesterday.

They will assess the condition of patients and recommend further treatment and specialised care in India as necessary, it said.

Additional medical teams may also follow depending on their preliminary assessment and treatment, the statement said.

Earlier, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka yesterday formally wrote to the Bangladesh government, requesting details on any critical medical support needed.

"The Indian High Commission will extend all necessary facilitation," it said in a statement.

On Monday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep condolences for the lives lost and sympathy for the injured and the bereaved families. He also conveyed assurances of support and assistance.

China and Japan also offered to assist. "We said we would like them to send burn treatment experts. China said it would take necessary initiatives, while Japan has yet to reply," a foreign ministry official said.

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi sent a letter of condolence to Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain yesterday, expressing "deep condolences to the victims, heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured" and wishing a swift recovery.

Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi also wrote to Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain. "I would like to express my deep condolences to the victims and heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured, and wish the injured a swift recovery," he wrote.

UK Minister for the Indo-Pacific Catherine West said she was "deeply saddened" by the crash and expressed sympathy for the victims and their families.

The embassy of Kuwait in Dhaka also expressed its sympathy to the people of Bangladesh following the jet crash.

"The government of the State of Kuwait and the people of Kuwait extend their sincere condolences and deepest sympathy to the friendly Peoples' Republic of Bangladesh and the families of the victims, wishing the injured a speedy recovery," the embassy said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Pope Leo also expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the jet crash.

In a telegram signed by Holy See Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin and sent yesterday, Pope Leo said he "entrusts the deceased to the merciful love of the Almighty," according to the Vatican Embassy in Dhaka.

The message said the Pope is praying that their families and friends may be consoled in their grief and for the healing and comfort of the injured.

He also invoked blessings of peace and strength upon the school community and all affected by the tragedy.

The Vatican Ambassador to Bangladesh, Archbishop Kevin Randall, also sent a condolence letter to the chief adviser, expressing solidarity with the people of Bangladesh during this time of national mourning.