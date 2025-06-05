Accidents & Fires
Our Correspondent, Thakurgaon
Thu Jun 5, 2025 11:06 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 5, 2025 11:14 PM

Girl drowns trying to save sister in Panchagarh

They had gone out to play in the rain
An eight-year-old girl drowned while attempting to save her younger sister from a pond in Panchagarh's Boda upazila this afternoon.

The deceased Muntahar was the daughter of Abu Sayed from Balavir village in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Azim Uddin, officer-in-charge of Boda Police Station, told The Daily Star that Muntahar and her six-year-old sister Ayesha Siddika had gone out around 3:00pm to play in the rain with other children.

At one point, Ayesha fell into a nearby pond. In a desperate attempt to rescue her, Muntahar jumped in but drowned as she did not know how to swim.

Hearing the children's cries, family members and neighbours rushed to the spot and pulled them out.

Both girls were taken to Boda Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Muntahar dead, said Azim.

Ayesha is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, the OC added.

