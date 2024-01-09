Girl dies after being hit by pickup van in Cumilla

A college girl died after a pickup van hit her while standing beside the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Daudkandi upazila of Cumilla this afternoon.

The victim, Mim Akter, 17, was a class eleven student of Hasanpur Shahid Nazrul Islam Degree College in Daudkandi and also a resident of Lalpur of the district's Titas upazila, reports our Cumilla correspondent.

Shahinur Islam, officer-in-charge of Daudkandi Highway Police, said after hitting a motorcycle, a speedy pickup van hit the girl while standing beside the highway near Hasanpur Shahid Nazrul Islam Degree College around 2:20pm.

She was rushed to Daudkandi upazila Health Complex where doctors declared her dead, said the police official.

Hearing the news of the accident, students of the college blocked one lane of the highway.

Later, the students withdrew their blockade after police assured them that they would identify the vehicle and bring its driver to book.

The body was handed over to the family member without autopsy following their request, added the police official.