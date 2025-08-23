Gendaria fire claims son’s life; parents critically hurt

A house fire in Dhaka's Gendaria early yesterday killed a 28-year-old man, while his parents remain in critical condition with severe burn injuries.

The deceased, Mezbah Uddin, succumbed to his injuries around 1:00pm while undergoing treatment at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, said Dr Sultan Mahmud of the institute.

He had suffered burns to 100 percent of his body, the physician said.

Mezbah's father, Moslem Uddin, 65, and mother, Salma Begum, 50, are battling for their lives with burns on 90 percent and 55 percent of their bodies, respectively.

The fire broke out around 2:00am in an apartment on the second floor of the building.

According to Hasan Ali, station officer of Sutrapur Fire Station, neighbours rushed the three victims to the hospital before firefighters arrived at the scene.

"Preliminary investigation suggests the fire originated from the kitchen stove," he said.

Family sources said the victims were asleep when the blaze erupted.

Abu Shahed, officer-in-charge of Gendaria Police Station, also confirmed the incident to The Daily Star.