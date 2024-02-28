Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Wed Feb 28, 2024 09:59 AM
Last update on: Wed Feb 28, 2024 12:28 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

Gazipur’s Tongi market fire brought under control

Star Digital Report
Wed Feb 28, 2024 09:59 AM Last update on: Wed Feb 28, 2024 12:28 PM
Photo: Star

A fire that broke out in a market in Gazipur's Tongi Bazar area early today was brought under control after one and a half hours.

Several warehouses on the third and fourth floors of the building were burnt in the fire, said Station Officer of Tongi Fire Station Abu Mohammad Sajedul Kabir Joardar.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The official said that after they were alerted to the fire around 5:45am, six fire engines rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

According to fire service and local sources, a fire broke out at Mithali Mansion. Seeing smoke, locals first tried to put out the fire but they failed and informed the fire service.

Sajedul Kabir said three engines of Tongi Fire Station went to the spot initially, and three more engines of Uttara Fire Station joined them later.

The fire service official said no casualty was reported.

He further said the cause of the fire and the extent of damage could not known immediately.

Firefighter Rifat Hossain, duty officer of Tongi fire station, told The Daily Star around 9:00am that that they were still trying to douse the fire.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
দারাজ
|অর্থনীতি

খরচ কমাতে বাংলাদেশেও বড় ধরনের কর্মী ছাঁটাইয়ের পথে দারাজ

এ বিষয়ে অবগত দুইজন ডেইলি স্টারকে জানিয়েছেন, কয়েকজন উচ্চ পর্যায়ের কর্মকর্তাকেও বরখাস্ত করা হচ্ছে।

৫৯ মিনিট আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

বিদ্যুতের মূল্যবৃদ্ধি চাপ বাড়াবে গ্রাহকের

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification