Gazipur’s Tongi market fire brought under control

A fire that broke out in a market in Gazipur's Tongi Bazar area early today was brought under control after one and a half hours.

Several warehouses on the third and fourth floors of the building were burnt in the fire, said Station Officer of Tongi Fire Station Abu Mohammad Sajedul Kabir Joardar.

The official said that after they were alerted to the fire around 5:45am, six fire engines rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

According to fire service and local sources, a fire broke out at Mithali Mansion. Seeing smoke, locals first tried to put out the fire but they failed and informed the fire service.

Sajedul Kabir said three engines of Tongi Fire Station went to the spot initially, and three more engines of Uttara Fire Station joined them later.

The fire service official said no casualty was reported.

He further said the cause of the fire and the extent of damage could not known immediately.

Firefighter Rifat Hossain, duty officer of Tongi fire station, told The Daily Star around 9:00am that that they were still trying to douse the fire.