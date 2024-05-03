Gazipur train collision at Joydebpur: Probe committee formed, 3 suspended

A three-member enquiry committee was formed as a commuter train hit a stationary oil tanker train at Joydebpur Outer Signal (Kazibari) area on Dhaka-Tangail rail route today.

Three persons -- Joydebpur Junction Station master Md Hashem, pointsmen Mostafizur Rahman and Saddam Hossain -- were suspended following the incident.

Quoiting the railway authorities, Deputy Commissioner Abul Fate Mohammad Safiqul Islam told this to our Gazipur correspondent.

However, three trains have been operated through one of the double lines since this afternoon, according to the railway authorities.

Following the accident, several trains got stuck on Dhaka Tangail and Dhaka Mymensingh railway routes, Joydevpur Junction Railway Police In-charge Setabar Rahman said around 4:00pm. Three trains are running between the lines so far, he added.

Train movement on the line affected by the accident is not normal yet, he also said.

An empty Dhaka-bound Tangail commuter train with staff onboard hit the stationary oil tanker train at Joydebpur Outer Signal (Kazibari) area around 10:45am. Three people, including a loco master, were injured in the incident.