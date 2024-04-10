Gazipur RMG factory fire under control 

A fire that broke out at a readymade garment factory in Pubail Satpoa area of Gazipur city late last night was brought under control after one hour.

The fire broke out in Nest Composite Ltd around 11:00pm, Al Amin, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence in Gazipur told our local correspondent.

On information, six fire engines from Tongi, Joydebpur and Gazipur rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control around 12:00am, said Abu Mohammad Sajedul Kabir Joardar, senior station officer of Tongi Fire Station.

The reason behind the fire could not be known immediately.

Locals said T-shirts are made in this factory.