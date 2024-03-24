Gazipur gas cylinder fire: 22-yr-old dies, death toll now 15

Another person who was injured in the gas cylinder fire in Gazipur died yesterday at the Sheikh Hasina Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

The victim Nadim, 22, who had suffered 55 percent burns on his body, died around 9:00pm, resident surgeon Tariqul Islam told The Daily Star.

The death toll in the fire incident now stands at 15.

Nadim was among the onlookers when a fire broke out after a gas cylinder came in contact with a cooking stove in Gazipur's Kaliakoir.

Nadim's brother-in-law Anowar Hossain said he hailed from Makhenchar village of Jamalpur's Dewanganj upazila.