Gazipur gas cylinder fire: 22-yr-old dies, death toll now 13

Another person who was injured in the gas cylinder fire in Gazipur on March 13 died today at the Sheikh Hasina Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

The victim Mashiur Rahman, 22, who had suffered 60 percent burns on his body, died around 9:00pm, resident surgeon Tariqul Islam told The Daily Star.

The death toll in the fire incident now stands at 13.

Mashiur was among the onlookers when a fire broke out after a gas cylinder came in contact with a cooking stove in Gazipur's Kaliakoir.

Earlier in the evening, around 7:00pm, another resident, Yeasin Arafat, 21, a garment factory worker, died with 62 percent burns in his body.

Fifteen patients are still admitted at the burn institute.

Mashiur's brother-in-law Sanowar Hossain said he hailed from Parulia village of Lalmonirhat's Hatibandha upazila.

He was residing at the colony with his wife Shahana Akhter and was working at a nearby garments factory, ATS Apparels. They married three years ago.

Mashiur was the eldest among three siblings.

Sanowar said that on the day of the fateful incident, Mashiur was returning home after work. When he saw a crowd in front of his house, he went to check what the commotion was about and got burnt in the fire.