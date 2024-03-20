Gazipur Gas Cylinder Fire: 2 more injured die, death toll now 13

Two more persons, who sustained injuries in the gas cylinder fire in Gazipur on March 13, died at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka yesterday.

With the deaths of the two, the number of fatalities from the fire went up to 13.

The victims are Mashiur Rahman, 22, and Yeasin Arafat, 21.

Mashiur, who suffered 60 percent burns on his body, died around 9:00pm, resident surgeon Tariqul Islam told The Daily Star.

Earlier around 7:00pm, Yeasin, a 21-year-old garment factory worker, died with 62 percent burns on his body.

The fire broke out after a gas cylinder came in contact with a cooking stove in Gazipur's Kaliakoir.

Fifteen injured were still undergoing treatment at the burn institute.