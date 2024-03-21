Accidents & Fires
Staff Correspondent
Thu Mar 21, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Mar 21, 2024 02:02 AM

Accidents & Fires

Gazipur fire: Death toll now 14 as another dies

Staff Correspondent
Thu Mar 21, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Mar 21, 2024 02:02 AM

Another person who suffered burns in the Gazipur cylinder fire incident on March 13 died at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery early yesterday.

The death toll in the fire now stands at 14.

Komela Begum, 65, breathed her last around 5:00am at the intensive care unit, said Torikul Islam, resident surgeon of the hospital.

She had 80 percent burns on her body, he said.

On March 13, at least 32 people, including women and children, were injured after a gas cylinder caught fire following a leak in Gazipur's Kaliakoir.  Fourteen patients are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, while four have been discharged after receiving treatment.

