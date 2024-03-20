Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Wed Mar 20, 2024 10:57 AM
Last update on: Wed Mar 20, 2024 10:59 AM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

Gazipur fire: Death toll now 14 as another dies

Star Digital Report
Wed Mar 20, 2024 10:57 AM Last update on: Wed Mar 20, 2024 10:59 AM
gas cylinder blast
Star Online Graphics

Another person who suffered burns in the Gazipur cylinder fire incident on March 13 died at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery early today.

The death toll in the fire now stands at 14.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Komela Begum, 65, breathed her last around 5:00am at the intensive care unit, said Torikul Islam, resident surgeon of the hospital.

She had 80 percent burns on her body, he said.

On March 13, at least 32 people, including women and children, were injured after a gas cylinder caught fire following a leak in Gazipur's Kaliakoir.

Fourteen patients are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, while four have been discharged after receiving treatment.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
বৃষ্টি থাকতে পারে আরও ২ দিন, ১১ জেলায় ঝড়ের আশঙ্কা
|আবহাওয়া

বৃষ্টি থাকতে পারে আরও ২ দিন, ১১ জেলায় ঝড়ের আশঙ্কা

বৃষ্টির কারণে সারা দেশে দিনের তাপমাত্রা ১-তিন ডিগ্রি সেলসিয়াস এবং রাতের তাপমাত্রা ১-২ ডিগ্রি সেলসিয়াস পর্যন্ত কমে যেতে পারে।

৫ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বকেয়া চাওয়ায় কারখানা বন্ধ, কলকারখানা অধিদপ্তরের সামনে পোশাক শ্রমিকদের বিক্ষোভ

৪৪ মিনিট আগে
push notification