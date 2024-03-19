Gazipur fire: Another dies, death toll now 12

One more person who suffered burns in the Gazipur cylinder fire on March 13 died at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery this evening.

The death toll from the fire incident is now 12.

Yeasin Arafat, 21, a garment employee, breathed his last around 7:00pm while being treated at the intensive care unit, said Torikul Islam, resident surgeon of the hospital.

He had 62 percent burns on his body, he said.

On March 13, at least 32 people, including women and children, were injured after a gas cylinder caught fire following a leak.

Sixteen people are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, while four others were discharged.