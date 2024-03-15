Gazipur Fire: 16 victims in critical condition

At least 16 victims of the gas cylinder fire in Gazipur werein critical condition at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

A total of 32 people were injured in the fire and are under treatment at the hospital.

"These [critical] patients have sustained over 50 percent burns on their bodies," Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen told reporters at the institute yesterday.

"It's so tragic. Theconditions of most of the patients are very bad. Almost everyone's respiratory tract was burnt."

The fire broke out in a densely populated areain Mouchak Telirchala village in Gazipur's Kaliakair upazila around 5:45pm following a leak in a cooking gas cylinder.

A homeowner namedShafiqul Islam, was trying to install agas cylinder in his house on Wednesday afternoon when he noticed a leak on the cylinder andthrew it outside.

The gas thespread across the street, where someone was using a stove. Coming in contact with the gas, the fire from the stove grew and spread, leaving the people nearbyinjured, witnesses said.

Ofthe 32injured, six are at the intensive care unit (ICU) and two in high-dependency unit (HDUs).

According to the burn victim list, patients with burns covering 50-100 percent of their bodies are placed in the "black" category. The 16 critically injured patients from Gazipur fall in that category.

Among them, 30-year-old Monsur has suffered 100 percent burns, while 12 others have burns on at least 80 percent of their bodies, and three have 52-70 percent burns.

Based on the severity of the burns, the other categories are described as "red", for burns covering 20-49 percent of the body, "yellow" for five-19percent, and "green" for less than five percent.

Among the Gazipur victims, eight are categorised as "red", five as "yellow", and three as "green".

"A burn patient is not out of danger until they recover and are able to go home," Prof Samanta said.

He said 13 children are undergoing treatment for severe burns. Of them, seven are aged between three and 10 years and six between 11 and 18.

"At least 12 people suffered 80-90 percent burns on their bodies."

Amedical board has been formed to treat the patients. "Advanced medical care will be ensured for Gazipur burn victims," the minister said during a meeting of the medical board.

Meanwhile, a four-member probe committee was formed yesterday to investigate the fire incident and submit a report within three days, said Gazipur Fire Service and Civil Defence Deputy Director Abdullah Al Arefin.

AFM Nasim, officer-in-charge of Kaliakair Police Station, said legal action will be taken afterthose whose negligence caused the incident are identified.

WAITING FOR THEIR LOVED ONES

Nurjahan stood still with teary eyes and her gaze fixed on the ward where her mother, Kamala Khatun, fought for her life at the burn institutewith 80 percent burns.

"My mother's condition isn't good at all. I don't know what fate holds for us."

Suneka, her sister who stood in a corner, could not hold back her tears upon hearing the words.

Relatives of many others anxiously waited outside the Burn Institute's ICU, HDU, and Orange Unit.

Among them was Nasima Begum, whose husband Abdul Quddus, suffered 80 percent burns.

"My husband rushed to the scene to see what happened and was engulfed in flames. He somehow returned home and told me to get eggs from the fridge to put them on his burns. Then he lost consciousness," she said as she recounted the traumatic event.

Abdul Rahim's son, Laden, suffered85 percent burns.

"My son was caught in the fire. I dread to think of his condition. If anything happens to him, what will I do?"