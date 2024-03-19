Gazipur Cylinder Fire: Death toll now 11 as five more die from burns

Five more people, who suffered burns in the Gazipur cylinder fire on March 13, died at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery yesterday, rising the death toll to 11.

The five are Zahirul Islam Kuti, 32, Motaleb Hossain, 45, Solaiman, 10, and Golam Rabbi, 11, and seven-year-old Towhid.

The victims breathed their last at different times at the intensive care unit and post-operative ward, said Torikul Islam, resident surgeon of the hospital.

Zahirul and Motaleb had 65 percent and 95 percent burns on their bodies respectively. Solaiman sustained 80 percent burn injuries on his body, Rabbi 90 percent and Towhid 80 percent on their bodies, he said.

Rabbi, a fourth grader at a Natore school, came to Kaliakair to visit his father Shah Alam who sells ice-cream in the area. Solaiman, a madrasa student, suffered burns as he went to the house at Telepara where the cylinder caught fire after hearing of the gas leak incident.

Zahirul, from Sirajganj, used to live in Kaliakair with his wife and three daughters, said his nephew Babu Hossain.

Motaleb's daughter Monira Khatun told The Daily Star that her father was a day labourer. Her mother Ramisa Begum, 38, was admitted to the hospital with burn injuries.

Towhid's three-year-old sister Tayaba, who were injured in the fire, died earlier, said his uncle Md Asad.

On March 13, at least 32 people, including women and children, were injured after a gas cylinder caught fire following a leak.

Seventeen people are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, while four others were discharged.