Gazipur Cylinder Fire: 2 more including 3-year-old die

Two more patients, including a three-year old, who suffered burns in the Gazipur cylinder fire incident, died at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery yesterday.

The deceased are Tayeba,3, and Mansur Akan, 32. With them, three people have died so far in this incident.

Tayeba died around 7:45pm with 90 percent burns, said Dr Tariqul Islam, resident surgeon of the burn institute.

Meanwhile, Mansur breathed his last in the morning at the ICU, said Hossain Imam, assistant director of the hospital. Mansur suffered 100 percent burns, he said.

Tayeba's elder brother Tawhid, 7, is admitted at the facility with 80 percent burns, said her uncle Md Asad.

The two siblings were playing on the street when the incident happened, he added.

On the other hand,Mansur was returning home after work at the time of the incident, said his younger brother Abdul Kader.

"Before his death, he [Mansur] told me to look after his wife and two children. But the harsh reality is that we are too poor to bear the additional burden," Kader said.

Yesterday, another injured Solaiman Mollah, 45, with 95 percent burns, died at the hospital.

Twenty nine patients are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. The condition of at least a dozen more patients are very critical, hospital sources said.

These patients have sustained over 50 percent burns. Almost everyone's respiratory tract was burnt.

On March 13, at least 32 people, including women and children, were injured after a gas cylinder caught fire following a leak in Gazipur's Kaliakair.

Amid poor enforcement of safety rules, the number of fire incidents has risen in the last four years.

At least 27,624 fires killed 102 people and injured 281 last year, compared to the previous year, according to data from the Fire Service and Civil Defence.