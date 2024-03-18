Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Mon Mar 18, 2024 09:35 AM
Last update on: Mon Mar 18, 2024 11:05 AM

Accidents & Fires

Gazipur cylinder fire: 2 more die, death toll now 8

gas cylinder blast
Star Online Graphics

Two more patients, who suffered burns the Gazipur cylinder fire incident on March 13, died at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery early today.

The death toll from the fire has now risen to eight.

Zahirul Islam Kuti, 32, a fish trader, breathed his last around 1:30am at the intensive care unit, and Motaleb Hossain died at the post-operative ward around 3:00am, said Torikul Islam, resident surgeon of the hospital.

Zahirul and Motaleb had 65 percent and 95 percent burns on their bodies respectively, he said.

On March 13, at least 32 people, including women and children, were injured after a gas cylinder caught fire following a leak in Gazipur's Kaliakoir.

Twenty-three patients are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, while one has been discharged after receiving treatment.

