Gazipur Cylinder Fire: 2 more die from burn injuries

Death toll rises to five

Two more patients, who suffered burns in the Gazipur gas cylinder fire on March 13, died during treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery yesterday.

Ariful Islam, 35, died around 5:00am and Mohidul Islam, 30, passed away around 6:45am, while receiving treatment at the institute's intensive care unit, said Torikul Islam, resident surgeon.

Ariful, a garment worker, and Mohidul, an employee at a warehouse, had 70 and 95 percent burns of their bodies respectively, he said.

With these two, the number of deaths due to the fire is now five.

On March 13, at least 32 people, including women and children, were injured after a leaky gas cylinder caused a fire in Gazipur's Kaliakair.

Currently, 26 people are undergoing treatment at the hospital while one has been discharged after recovery.

Most of the patients are in critical condition, doctors said.