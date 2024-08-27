Gazi tyres factory: Blaze under control after 22 hours

Factory looted; locals claim many who went there are missing

Firemen fight flames in a six-storey building of Gazi Auto Tyres Factory in Narayanganj’s Rupganj upazila yesterday afternoon. Factory officials said arsonists set fire to the building around 9:00pm on Sunday. Photo: Star

Firefighters after 22 hours of frantic efforts brought the blaze at Gazi Tyres factory in Rupganj of Narayanganj under control at 7:05pm yesterday.

The fire was yet to be doused. There have been no reports of casualties.

Criminals set fire to the factory, owned by former Awami League minister Golam Dastagir Gazi, around 9:00pm Sunday, hours after the arrest of Gazi.

Factory officials claimed that hundreds of people in two groups stormed the six-storey building in Rupshi area on Dhaka-Sylhet highway and resorted to vandalism and looting Sunday afternoon.

Saiful Islam, assistant general manager at Gazi Tyres, said the criminals set fire to the ground floor around 9:00pm. Fire service reached the scene around 11:40pm.

Locals and family members of factory workers started gathering in front of the building yesterday morning and reported to the fire service about their loved ones being missing.

They claimed that those missing were at the factory during the mob attack.

Locals also claimed that they reported to the fire service about missing individuals who had gone into the building "to see what was going on" during the melee on Sunday.

Saiful said none of the factory employees were missing. "Some looters were still inside the building when it was set on fire. Some are claiming that their relatives are trapped in the building," he said.

Lt Col Rezaul Karim, director of Fire Service and Civil Defence (Dhaka), told The Daily Star in the afternoon that relatives were claiming that their family members, who were in the factory during the fire, were missing.

"We are noting down the names and addresses provided by the relatives. So far, we have 174 names."

However, the fire service in a text message sent to the media around 5:50pm said they were not officially maintaining any list of the missing. Some locals gave their phone numbers and requested them to inform them if any victim was found.

While briefing reporters in the evening, Rezaul said the responsibility of preparing a list of victims lies with the local administration and the police.

The fire spread quickly as flammable materials like tyres, rubber, and plastic were inside the factory, he said, adding that they rescued 14 people trapped inside.

He said the rescued were not factory workers.

Rezaul said when the fire is fully out, they would conduct a search.

THE LOOTING

As the six-story building continued to burn yesterday, looting was going on at other parts of the factory.

This is the second attack on the factory since Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India on August 5. The factory had then suspended operations and only some security personnel were present, according to factory officials.

Md Asaduzzaman, additional DIG of Industrial Police, said the factory lacked proper security, including guards and boundary walls, making it vulnerable.

"A significant number of people looted goods and machines. They even took the commodes from toilets," he said.

Locals told this newspaper that the factory was on disputed land and after the news of Gazi's arrest spread, locals formed a human chain demanding the land be given back to them.

Gazi's arrest was announced over a mosque's horn speaker around 11:30am on Sunday.

Lutfar Rahman, the imam of the mosque, told The Daily Star, "A few individuals came before Zuhr prayers and announced over the mosque's horn speaker about Gazi's arrest. They urged landowners to gather at Rupshi. Although they requested not to resort to looting, pillaging began immediately after the announcement."

Locals claimed that an armed group arrived at the scene around 4:00pm and clashed with the locals, but the armed group eventually retreated.

They said by 9:00pm on Sunday, hundreds of people were looting the factory.

The situation at the scene was chaotic throughout yesterday despite the presence of many law enforcement personnel inside and outside the factory.

Locals said that they saw looting in the unguarded areas of the factory compound.

This correspondent also saw people removing machine parts, steel, plastic, and copper. A few were breaking windows to steal from the outside.

When confronted, many refused to speak and some became aggressive.

One unidentified youth said, "Gazi took a lot from us. This is ours now."

Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police Habibur Rahman assured that the police were making every effort to secure the factory.

Rupganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Ahsan Mahmud Russell urged people to have a stronger stance against looting.

THE 'MISSING'

This correspondent spoke to the families of 14 "missing" individuals. They said their loved ones were not factory workers and that they had gone to the factory during the vandalism and looting on Sunday.

They said they could not contact them over phone since then.

Moni Akter, a resident of Kalabagan, said her husband, Md Rashed, a mason, had gone to the factory around 8:30pm on Sunday. When he did not return, she tried calling him, but his phone was off.

"I've been searching for my husband all night, but I can't find him."

Md Mizan said his brother, Bellal Hossain, 36, also went to the factory on Sunday night and has been missing since.