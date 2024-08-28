Gazi tyre factory fire: Excessive heat, risky structure delay rescue op

Gazi Tyres, a concern of Gazi Group, saw its production unit in Narayanganj looted, vandalised, and set ablaze in two phases this month, reducing it to a pile of ashes and rubble. Miscreants first attacked from August 5-8 before renewing their barrage at the start of this week. Photo: Saurav Hossain Siam

After a 32-hour battle, firefighters put out the blaze at Gazi Auto Tyres Factory in Narayanganj's Rupganj early yesterday.

They, however, could not enter the six-storey building until last evening due to extreme heat and the precarious state of the fire-ravaged structure.

They were uncertain about the start of the rescue operation as small fires continued to flare up since yesterday afternoon due to intense heat. Parts of the ceiling and walls of the building collapsed.

Meanwhile, a group of students visited the factory site in Rupshi area yesterday and compiled a list of 126 people reported missing by their families since Sunday night when the factory, owned by former Awami League minister Golam Dastagir Gazi, was set on fire by arsonists.

Md Alauddin, deputy assistant director of the Fire Service and Civil Defence, said they doused the blaze around 5:00am yesterday, but small fires flared up again at some places due to intense heat.

"We are still trying to extinguish the flames," the official told The Daily Star at 6:10pm.

He said a team of engineers from the Public Works Department (PWD) visited the factory premises in the afternoon to make an assessment of the damage, but they could not enter the building.

Alauddin said they will not launch a rescue operation until they are given the go-ahead by the team of experts.

Saiful Islam, sub-divisional engineer of PWD in Narayanganj, who accompanied the team, said, "The building became very risky as parts of it collapsed and there were some fires."

He said they will visit the factory site again today to decide if it is safe for the firefighters to conduct a rescue operation.

Anwarul Haque, assistant director of fire service, in the morning said, "We managed to reach the stairs on the ground floor and search the roof of the building, but found no one there."

Visiting the factory premises in the afternoon, Narayanganj Deputy Commissioner Mahmudul Haque said the fire service launch a rescue operation in the quickest possible time.

He said the building had a large stock of sulfur, rubber, plastic, and other raw materials for production of tyres.

The DC said an investigation cell will be formed to list the missing people.

He said the district administration yesterday formed an eight-member enquiry committee, headed by Narayanganj Additional District Magistrate Hamidur Rahman, to investigate the incident. It has representatives from fire service, Power Division and the police.

LIST OF MISSING PEOPLE

General students started preparing a list of the missing people since noon yesterday. Family members and relatives of 126 missing persons reported to the students till 6:00pm, said Mahima Mir Ripa, a student of Government Murapara College.

She said though the fire broke out on Sunday night, they did not find anyone compiling a list of the missing people till Tuesday morning even though their relatives were looking for them holding photographs and national identity cards near the factory. That is why the students started the work from around noon.