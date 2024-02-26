Accidents & Fires
Gas cylinder blast in Bhashan Char: 2 Rohingya children die at CMCH

Mon Feb 26, 2024 11:12 PM Last update on: Mon Feb 26, 2024 11:18 PM

Two Rohingya children who suffered burn injuries in a gas cylinder blast at Bhashan Char Rohingya camp in Noakhali, died at Chattogram Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) today.

The deceased are Mubashshera, 4, and Robi Alam, 5, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent quoting Assistant Sub-Inspector Nurul Alam Ashique, in-charge of CMCH police outpost.

He said with this the death toll now stands at three.

On Saturday, nine people were injured when a gas cylinder exploded at a Rohingya camp in Bhashan Char.

Of them, seven were taken to CMCH for treatment where Russel, 3, succumbed to his injuries on that day, said police.

