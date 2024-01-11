Garment worker dies after being hit by ambulance in Gazipur

A garment worker died after being hit by an ambulance in Gazipur this afternoon.

The deceased Mahadia Masum, 28, was a worker at SQ Group garment factory of Bhaluka Upazila, reports our local correspondent quoting Mintu Mollah, officer-in-charge of Mawna police outpost.

The incident took place near Mawna intersection in Sripur upazila, the OC said.

Mahadia was returning home from work on his bike when an ambulance hit him, the OC said.

He was taken to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead, the OC added.

Police recovered the bike of the deceased but is yet to find the ambulance, OC Mintu Mollah added.