Fun trip turns fatal for 5 friends

At least five people were killed as a car hit a roadside tree in Pabna's Ishwardi upazila last night.

The deceased are Jihad, Bijoy, Shishir, Sifat and Shaon. The injured are Shahid and Nayeem.

Residents of Azampur village of the upazila, all the deceased and injured were friends and aged between 20 and 22.

The accident took place at the Pabna Sugar Mill area on the Pabna-Rajshahi highway around 9:30pm, Rafiqul Islam, officer-in-charge of Ishwardi Police Station, told The Daily Star.

Police said Nayeem used to work as a drive of a ride-sharing service in Dhaka, reports our Pabna correspondent.

He drove to his village home in Azampur village a day earlier. He then met up with his friends, they wanted to go to Ishwardi in his car.

They went on a drive in the evening, said police.

On the way back home, Nayeem was driving fast. At one point, he lost his control over the steering and the vehicle skidded off the slippery road and hit a tree.

Three of them died on the spot, said OC Rafiqul, adding that the two others were declared dead at Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex.

Nayeem and Shahid were transferred to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital for better treatment, said the OC.