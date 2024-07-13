Friday waterlogging: Four die from electrocution in the capital

Four people died due to electrocution amid heavy rains in different areas of Dhaka on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Md Alauddin, 18, and Rasel Das, 27, employees of a furniture shop in Pallabi; Abdur Nur, 35, a mason in Bhasantek, and Aiyub Ali, 45, a painter in Kotwali.

In Pallabi, Alauddin and Rasel were removing furniture and materials as water entered their shop during torrential rain on Friday afternoon.

Suddenly, both of them were electrocuted and got unconscious.

Locals took them to Kurmitola General Hospital where duty doctors declared them dead, said Abdul Aziz, sub-inspector of Pallabi Police Station.

Alauddin hailed from Tarakanda upazila in Mymensingh and Rasel from Chattogram.

In Kotwali, painter Aiyub was electrocuted at Agarbati lane near CMM Court on Friday night as he was returning to his Sutrapur home after work, said his son Rafiqul Islam.

In an unconscious state, he was first taken to a nearby hospital in Old Dhaka and later shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where doctors declared him dead.

In Bhasantek, Nur's tin-shed house at Dewanpara was flooded with rainwater and he was removing water with a pump.

Suddenly, he got electrocuted. Locals took him to Kurmitola General Hospital where doctors declared him dead, said Nasir Uddin, officer-in-charge of Bhasantek Police Station.

The four bodies were sent to the DMCH morgue for autopsy.

On Friday, heavy rain flooded streets and homes across Dhaka, exposing the city's poor drainage system yet again.

People, who went out of their homes on the weekend endured immense suffering, as they had to wade through knee- to waist-deep water to reach their destinations.