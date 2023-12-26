Freight train derails in Uttara

The wheels of five coaches of a freight train derailed on the Dhaka-Mymensingh route at Abdullahpur area in the capital yesterday morning, causing disruptions to operation of five Dhaka-bound trains.

Ekota Express, Jamalpur Commuter, Banalata Express, Brahmaputra Express, and Kalni Express faced disruptions, said Joydebpur Junction in-charge Munna Banik.

Due to the derailment, trains are moving on one of the two rail tracks, he added.

There were no casualties and no goods were damaged in the derailment that happened at 10:05am, said Sub-inspector Chotan Sharman, in-charge of Tongi Railway Police Outpost.

According to railway sources, the Tongi-bound freight train from Dhaka derailed just before reaching the Tongi Railway Bridge.