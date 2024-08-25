Freedom fighter killed in Mymensingh road crash

A freedom fighter was killed in a road accident this morning on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Mymensingh's Trishal upazila.

Md Shafiqul Islam, 75, was a freedom fighter and a resident of Boilor Boro Pukurpar area in Trishal, said Md Kamal Hossain, officer-in-charge of Trishal Police Station.

He was a retired manager of Krishi Bank, he said.

Quoting witnesses, the OC said that Shafiqul Islam was struck by a speeding motorcycle heading towards Mymensingh around 11:00am, leaving him critically injured.

He was declared dead when he was brought to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

A case has been lodged with the Trishal Police Station, the OC added.