Freak road crash: 4 schoolchildren die on their way home

Four children, aged between 11 and 12, were killed and another injured when they were hit by a microbus on the Kushtia-Rajbari regional highway in Kushtia's Khoksha upazila yesterday morning.

The deceased were identified as Mim, 12, Tanzila, 11, Bithi, 12, and Maria, 12, said Kushtia Highway Police Station Sub-Inspector Harunur Rashid.

The accident occurred in the Shimulia area around 7:00am when the children were returning home after taking a lesson on Quran recitation at Shimulia Kuthipara Jame Mosque.

A Kushtia-bound microbus from Dhaka overturned on the road after hitting the children, who were crossing the regional highway, said the SI quoting eyewitnesses and locals.

Mim died on the spot, while Tanzila, Bithi, and Maria were declared dead after they were taken to Khoksha Upazila Health Complex, the SI said, adding that another Fatema was seriously injured and is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

Following the incident, locals blocked the highway around 10:00am in protest, causing significant traffic congestion.