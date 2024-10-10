Four suffer burns in explosion during gas stove repair

Four people were burnt in a fire that originated during a gas stove and pipeline repair in Dhaka's Bhasantek area yesterday evening.

The injured are Ratan Mia, 50, his son Md Hamim, 11, his nephew Md Robin, 17 and neighbour Angur Ali, 50.

They were admitted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery and the burn unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Robin's father Md Rokon said the fire originated around 6:00pm yesterday as a mechanic was repairing the gas stove at Hamim's house. His son went there to see the work.

After the repair work was supposedly complete, one of them lit a matchstick to check the stove when an explosion occurred, immediately starting fire, he said. He added that the mechanic was a little distance away by that time and was able to escape the fire.

Ratan suffered 50 percent burn on his body, Hamim seven percent, Robin 50 percent and Angur suffered 24 percent burn, hospital sources said.