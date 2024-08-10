Four Rohingyas die in trawler capsize

At least four Rohingya individuals -- including three children -- died after a trawler capsized in the Bay of Bengal near Hatia upazila in Noakhali today.

The deceased are Layla Begum, 45, Achia Begum, 3, Azizul Haque, 2, and Abdul Quader, 3.

Two people remain missing following the incident, while 10 others were rescued, according to police.

The trawler, carrying seven crew members, 16 Rohingya refugees -- including women and children -- and various goods, set sail from Chattogram's Fisheries Ghat area around 5:00am.

It capsized near the Cherakhal area around 11:00am, said Abu Zafar, officer-in-charge of Bhasanchar Police Station.

Upon receiving information, coastguards rushed to the scene, recovered the bodies, and rescued the survivors, said Bijoya Sen, additional superintendent of police in Noakhali.

Mahfuzur Rahman, the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) of the Bhasanchar Rohingya Camp, also confirmed the deaths.